Haaland Signs New Man City Deal Until 2034
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2025 | 10:45 PM
MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has signed a new long-term deal with the club that will keep him at the Etihad until 2034.
The Norwegian joined City from Dortmund in 2022 and has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the club since.
The striker's previous deal, which reportedly included a release clause, had been due to expire in 2027.
The length of Haaland's deal is the longest in the Premier League, eclipsing the nine-year deal Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea last August.
"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," said Haaland, according to BBC.
Recent Stories
Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034
European Commission steps up probe into X over content moderation
Masdar announces preferred contractors, suppliers for world's first 24/7 solar P ..
FTA, ADGM Academy collaborate to create practical training, employment opportuni ..
105 martyrs, 264 wounded in Gaza since ceasefire announcement
UAE President, VPs congratulate Milanovic on re-election as President of Croatia
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation of Menlo College
UAE Cyber Security Council announces successful countering of ransomware attacks ..
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, v ..
PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement
More Stories From Middle East
-
Haaland signs new Man City deal until 20345 minutes ago
-
European Commission steps up probe into X over content moderation5 minutes ago
-
Masdar announces preferred contractors, suppliers for world's first 24/7 solar PV battery storage gi ..35 minutes ago
-
FTA, ADGM Academy collaborate to create practical training, employment opportunities for high-perfor ..49 minutes ago
-
105 martyrs, 264 wounded in Gaza since ceasefire announcement50 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Milanovic on re-election as President of Croatia2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation of Menlo College2 hours ago
-
UAE Cyber Security Council announces successful countering of ransomware attacks, identification of ..2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow3 hours ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 to begin February 163 hours ago
-
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu ..3 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, valour3 hours ago