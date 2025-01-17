Open Menu

Haaland Signs New Man City Deal Until 2034

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has signed a new long-term deal with the club that will keep him at the Etihad until 2034.

The Norwegian joined City from Dortmund in 2022 and has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the club since.

The striker's previous deal, which reportedly included a release clause, had been due to expire in 2027.

The length of Haaland's deal is the longest in the Premier League, eclipsing the nine-year deal Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea last August.

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," said Haaland, according to BBC.

Related Topics

Dortmund Palmer August From Chelsea Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034

Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034

5 minutes ago
 European Commission steps up probe into X over con ..

European Commission steps up probe into X over content moderation

5 minutes ago
 Masdar announces preferred contractors, suppliers ..

Masdar announces preferred contractors, suppliers for world's first 24/7 solar P ..

35 minutes ago
 FTA, ADGM Academy collaborate to create practical ..

FTA, ADGM Academy collaborate to create practical training, employment opportuni ..

49 minutes ago
 105 martyrs, 264 wounded in Gaza since ceasefire a ..

105 martyrs, 264 wounded in Gaza since ceasefire announcement

50 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Milanovic on re-el ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Milanovic on re-election as President of Croatia

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation of Menlo Co ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation of Menlo College

2 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council announces successful co ..

UAE Cyber Security Council announces successful countering of ransomware attacks ..

2 hours ago
 Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inaugurat ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed ..

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, v ..

3 hours ago
 PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement

PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East