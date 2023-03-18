UrduPoint.com

Habtoor Ankora And Bangash Bhansali To Meet In Dubai Challenge Cup's Final

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 18th March, 2023 (WAM) – The final of the Dubai Challenge Cup, the third leg of the Dubai Gold Cup Series, is set to be played on Sunday, 19th March 2023, between Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali at Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, in Dubai,

Both lineups earned their tickets to the championship match, following their wins against Orbis Mahra and Bin Drai, respectively.

