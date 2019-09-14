Hadramaut residents receive 80 tonnes of food aid

(@imziishan)

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) Some 1,000 food parcels weighing over 80 tonnes were distributed by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen's Hadramaut governorate.

Five thousand individuals and families across the Lubna and Al Haseer suburbs in the governorate received the food aid. So far in 2019, the ERC has distributed 26,744 food parcels assisting 133,720 Yemenis residing in the Hadramaut governorate.