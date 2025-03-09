(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) AL AIN, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – “Hafeet Sports Challenge” added a new impact over the sports scenery, in an exceptional event that witnessed the participation of nearly 2000 athletes who are competing in four different competitions, which covered more than 5000 km of “Dar Al Zain.”

The event took place in thrilling atmospheres that spanned over football, basketball, and volleyball stadiums. Those competitions coincided with the onset of the cycling race, that witnessed the participation of 300 contenders from inside and outside the country, while the participants were divided into 13 competing categories, adding more thrill and rivalry to the competitions.

Cycling race started from “Saied” area en route to Al Ain international Airport, with the participation of nine major categories. Those categories included different age categories and various levels of professionalism. The race spanned over 80 km, while a second race was dedicated to a distance of 27 km for those participants who are under 15 years of age.

Ahmed Al Mazouqi, board member of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, emphasised that “Hafeet Sports Challenge” had surpassed all expectations thanks to the ambitious vision and substantial support from H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.

Al Marzouqi said:“The excellent organisation and vast turnout we have witnessed, especially in the cycling race, are considered a source of pride and appreciation.

This success is not limited to one sport alone, but it included all games, in a way that gathered under its umbrella all categories of men and women, children and people of determination, emphasising over Al Ain’s position as a global sports destination.”

In a related context, volleyball competitions witnessed three big matches in three major areas: Al Waqn, Al Amera, and Downtown, where 12 teams were competing to claim the qualifying ticket to the Super League, which will start on Tuesday at the city’s Downtown. The final results led to the qualification of Al Merial and Al Qwie in addition to Al Amera, who was the first team to qualify.

Ju-jitsu champions are preparing to go through the challenge, which will take place within Al Qatarah’s gym, while the running race competitions will take place from Al Mabzarah Al Khadra’a, among thrilling and competitive atmospheres. Participants were divided into six competing categories, which include the distances of 1 km, 3 km, and 5 km, for the two categories of citizens and open for both women and men.

Abdoul Karim Traoré and Mohammed Awadallah, who play for Al Ain first football team, were keen to attend the institutions' championship at Al Qatarah’s Tahnon Bin Mohammed stadium, where they expressed their admiration over the sporting atmosphere that the city is witnessing.