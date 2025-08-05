Open Menu

Hainan Commercial Spacecraft Launch Site Achieves New Record With Two Launches In Five Days

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site achieves new record with two launches in five days

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) HAINAN , 5th August, 2025 (WAM) - China's first commercial spaceport, the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Centre, recently completed two successful launches in just five days.

The latest carrier rocket, the Long March-12, took off from the launch site's No.2 pad and placed the seventh group of low-orbit internet satellites into preset orbit on Monday evening. Prior to that, the Long March-8A carrier rocket launched with success the sixth group of satellites for the internet constellation on July 30, from the Hainan commercial launch site's No.1 pad.

Yang Tianliang, the chairman of the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co, which operates the Hainan site, told the Global Times on Tuesday, although the launch site was designed for high-frequency launches, conducting two rocket launches within five days was a first for them, with many challenges still to overcome during the process.

Only some 600 meters apart, the launch site's No.2 pad supported its first space mission on November 30, 2024, while the No.1 pad had its debut flight on March 12, 2025. Managing to execute two consecutive launches within 120 hours has further demonstrated the freshly built launch site's capability of supporting high frequent launches, according to Yang.

The maiden flight missions for the two pads proved that they are technically ready, while the latest consecutive missions in five days shows the maturity of the systems, Yang explained. "It proved that our coordination works are effective and align with requirements. It was a huge boost to our confidence."
The major challenges for such frequent consecutive missions lie in the fact that the two launch pads use different propellants and the fuels cannot be mixed.

Therefore, we must clean the pipelines to ensure no cross-contamination taking place with another propellant, which requires extreme precision with no room for error, the launch site head explained.

Looking ahead, Yang said the launch site plans to constantly elevate the frequency of launches.

According to a statement the Hainan site provided to the Global Times on Tuesday, the Phase-II project of the Hainan commercial space launch site would add No.3 and No.4 pads as well as the Gusong space monitoring and tracking station, constructions of which began on January 25. The two new launch pads would be supporting liquid propellant rocket launches. After completion, it will form a "two-phase, four-pad" configuration, better meeting the demands for "high-frequency, high-capacity, low-cost" launches.

On Monday, the successful mission also marked the first time that the group of low-orbit internet satellites have been independently developed by GalaxySpace, a Beijing-based space start-up, and successfully launched.

According to Hu Zhao, chief designer of through design innovation and vertical integration, the development of this satellite group adopts a modular design tailored for mass production, supporting parallel assembly, integration and testing of multiple modules, combined with robotic integration processes to enable large-scale parallel testing. These innovations have enhanced the production line's flexibility and digital capabilities in satellite manufacturing, reducing satellite development cycles by 80 percent, Hu said.

All satellites in this group rolled off the assembly at firm's intelligent manufacturing factory, which can produce over 100 medium-sized satellites annually, Hu told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Assembly Internet China SITE January March July August November From Satellites

Recent Stories

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2 minutes ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

2 minutes ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo servi ..

Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in ..

Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad

10 minutes ago
 CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sec ..

CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sector study

10 minutes ago
Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children ..

Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children daily in Gaza: UNICEF

13 minutes ago
 PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan ..

PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secreta ..

13 minutes ago
 AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing free ..

AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing freedom movement till it reaches t ..

13 minutes ago
 "Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across ..

"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"

13 minutes ago
 Two killed in Quetta road accident

Two killed in Quetta road accident

13 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East