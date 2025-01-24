Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba City, Thursday witnessed the official opening of the first edition of the “Pearl of the East Coast” festival, which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and is set to run until 26th January 2025.

Held at Kalba Hanging Gardens, the festival features broad participation from various government bodies and institutions, showcasing Kalba’s rich cultural heritage, including its marine and agricultural environments, as well as its tourist attractions and environmental treasures.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Kalba City Council; and Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Khor Fakkan.

Also present were Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with several board members at the Sharjah Chamber and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Chamber; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and business Sector at SCCI; Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Government Relations in the Communication and Business Sector, and Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality, in addition to a crowd of officials and representatives of government departments and authorities, as well as local residents.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by a poetic recital celebrating Kalba's ancient history, its present and historical cultural legacy. The poem also praised the beauty of Kalba Hanging Gardens, one of the city’s most iconic tourist attractions and landmarks.

The inauguration featured a visual presentation highlighting the development projects taking place in Kalba across various economic, tourism, and agricultural sectors.

The ceremony was also marked by a dazzling display of fireworks and purebred horses shows.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, accompanied by the attendees, toured the festival's different pavilions, where they received briefings from the representatives of the participating institutions and government bodies about the various activities, programmes, and agricultural products on display.

These initiatives are designed to boost economic activity and support eco-tourism in Kalba while preserving the city's authentic cultural heritage and highlighting its environmental diversity.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais emphasised the festival’s significance in highlighting Kalba's rich cultural heritage and ancestral crafts. The festival provides artisans with a platform to showcase their work, support them and help preserve the Emirati traditional craftsmanship.

Furthermore, the festival serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about environmental sustainability by highlighting Kalba's abundant natural environment, while also providing investors with an opportunity to explore the city’s potential and the opportunities available in the tourism and economic sectors.

In collaboration with the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Mleiha Dairy Farm, Kalba Centre for Birds of Prey, and Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre, the “Pearl of the East Coast” festival offers a rich and diverse experience for its visitors through six main tracks that focus on different aspects of the city’s economic and cultural life.

The first track features the display of Kalba’s crops such as lemons, berries, olives, and pomegranates through sales platforms. The second track highlights the marine environment with sea tales and workshops on making fishing tools.

The third track is dedicated to dairy products, displaying different types from Kalba alongside an introductory workshop on the dairy production process. The fourth track focuses on Kalba’s birds of prey, featuring educational lectures on types of raptors and an exhibition of raptor supplies.

The fifth track offers platforms for equestrian supplies sales and various horse-related activities. Finally, the sixth track features video presentation and educational lectures on mangrove trees and their significance in the UAE.

The three-day festival, open to the public from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, also hosts a diverse range of entertainment and cultural activities.