Haitham Bin Tariq Sworn In As New Sultan Of Oman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as new Sultan of Oman

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The Sultanate of Oman officially announced the appointment of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimour al-Said as the successor of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who passed away on Friday evening.

The Oman Defence Council in a statement said that it has decided to implement the will of Sultan Qaboos, which was assigned by the Council of the Royal Family.

According to the Oman news Agency, the Defence Council opened the will and read it out directly to the audience and declared His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimour al-Said as the Sultan of Oman.

