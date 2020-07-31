Haj pilgrims are healthy with no epidemic cases: Saudi Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINA, OUTSKIRTS OF MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday that Haj pilgrims' health status is reassuring with no epidemic diseases reported.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted the Ministry as saying that, in particular, no cases of new coronavirus, COVID19, were reported among pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that 1,686 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Kingdom on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 275,905, including 37,381 active cases receiving necessary medical care. Of these, there are 2033 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

As many as 4,460 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 235,658, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 24 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,866.