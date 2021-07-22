Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: Saudi health minister

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) The health plan for this year's Hajj 1442 AH was a success as the pilgrimage was free from coronavirus and other epidemic diseases, according to Saudi Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

In a press statement on Thursday, he said that the Ministry of Health and Saudi Red Crescent Authority had put in place an integrated system of health facilities in the holy sites, including hospitals, health centres and highly equipped ambulances supervised by medical, technical and administrative teams of qualified and trained staff.

All government entities involved in serving the pilgrims have made great efforts to implement the Hajj health plan to ensure pilgrims' safety and prevent the spread of any infection among them in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Al-Rabiah added.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince for their keenness to provide all means and capabilities to serve pilgrims and facilitate their performance of Hajj rituals in a comfortable and safe atmosphere.

Dr. Al-Rabiah stressed that early efforts and precautionary measures in dealing with the health situation during this year's Hajj season, which necessitated limiting the number of pilgrims to 60,000 who completed the vaccination against COVID-19, have contributed to the success of the health plan that ensured the safety of pilgrims.