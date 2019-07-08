UrduPoint.com
Hala China Celebrates First Anniversary, Signs Six Collaboration Agreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) Hala China celebrated its first anniversary with the signing of six collaboration agreements to launch a host of unique events and packages in Dubai throughout 2019 and 2020.

The agreements will see Hala China collaborate with Shanghai Qianxilu Cultural Communication, and leading Chinese travel agencies to boost tourism, cultural exchange, and trade and investment avenues.

Held at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, the signing event saw the participation of Li Xuhang, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, and Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Chairman of the board of Directors at Hala China, as well as other guests and media representatives.

"The outcomes from our anniversary event show how we are moving forward with progressive intent. The appetite for cross-cultural initiatives, new business and enterprise has become clear to us in our first year of operation as we move to bring our countries closer together," Sheikh Majid said.

For his part, Li Xuhang said, "This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the UAE, and we are standing at a new historical starting point. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, once said, ‘The future starts today, not tomorrow'. Meanwhile, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said, ‘A great dream will not come true through waiting or chanting slogans, it can only be fulfilled with hard work and perseverance'. We believe that after a year of successful exploration, the Hala China initiative will continue to innovate and ensure steady and sustained development."

