Half A Million Customers Expected At DXB In The First Week Of The New Year

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Half a million customers expected at DXB in the first week of the New Year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Dubai Airports is gearing up for an upsurge in the number of passengers expected to pass through Dubai International (DXB) over the next few days.

From January 1-7 an estimated 545,000 passengers are expected to use DXB, with January 2nd and 3rd being the busiest days of the week with more than 78,000 departing passengers.

Considering that travel requirements have changed globally over recent weeks and months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai Airports strongly urges all customers to: Always check with their airline for information on travel requirements specific to their journey Confirm the terminal their flight is arriving into/departing from before coming to the airport Make sure they are aware of and meet the travel requirements of the country they are travelling to (including a negative PCR test report before the start of their journey) Ensure they wear a protective face mask and maintain physical distancing at the airport at all times Abstain from travelling and seek medical advice if they are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms Ensure that their travel documents (passport and visa) are updated and valid before heading to the airport Say their goodbyes at home to help avoid crowding at the terminal forecourt.

Entry is limited to ticketed passengers only and well-wishers will not be permitted to enter the terminals.

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports is working closely with its service and commercial partners including 50 plus international carriers, some 90 food and beverage and retail concessionaires, and control and health authorities, to ensure the well-being and comfort of the customers.

Dubai Airports has implemented a series of precautionary measures throughout the airport to maintain the health and safety of customers and staff.

These measures include hand sanitiser stations around the airport, protective plexiglass at check-in and immigration counters, thermal and temperature screening, social distancing markers and increased levels of cleaning and sanitisation in compliance with international standards as set out by relevant local authorities.

