Open Menu

Half Of World Population Covered By Social Protection For First Time, Says ILO

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Half of world population covered by social protection for first time, says ILO

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) More than half of the world’s population is covered by social protection for the first time, the Director-General of the United Nations International Labour Organisation (ILO) Gilbert F Houngbo has said.

In a meeting in New Delhi with Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Houngbo said, “This welcome progress is dampened by the fact that 3.8 billion people worldwide are still entirely unprotected from life’s challenges and the impacts of climate change.”

He noted India’s progress in enhancing social protection coverage, noting, “The ILO’s latest World Social Protection Report (WSPR) acknowledged the doubling of India’s social protection coverage from 24.

4 percent to 48.8 percent in 2024.”

Houngbo was in India for the Regional Dialogue on Social Justice, a UN platform for advancing social justice, decent work, and inclusive economic growth. India represents the Asia-Pacific region in the ILO’s Coordinating Group of the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

Mandaviya underscored India’s dedication to “quality employment, skills development, and social protection as pillars of social justice, aligning with the government’s vision to make India a developed country by 2047, the centennial of its independence.”

India is a founding member of the ILO and has been a permanent member of the ILO Governing Body since 1922.

Related Topics

India World United Nations New Delhi Ilo Progress Independence From Government Billion Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

5 minutes ago
 UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

1 hour ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

1 hour ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

5 hours ago
e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

11 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

12 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

13 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

14 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

14 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East