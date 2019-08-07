UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half-year Profits Of 18 National Banks Amount To AED24.5 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:45 PM

Half-year profits of 18 national banks amount to AED24.5 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The combined net profits of 18 national banks listed on the country’s financial markets rose to AED24.5 billion in the first half of 2019, compared to AED21 billion in the same period of 2018, an increase of 16.6 percent.

These statistics reflect the solidity of the UAE’s banking sector, despite the slowdown faced by its counterparts in the region.

The total profits of the seven banks listed on the Dubai Financial Market, DFM, increased to AED12.9 billion in the first half of this year, compared to AED9.74 billion in the same period of 2018, an increase of 32.

4 percent.

The 11 banks listed in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, recorded net profits amounting to AED11.6 billion in the first part of 2019, compared to AED11.2 billion in the first half of 2018, a growth of 3.5 percent.

Emirates NBD was ranked first in terms of profits, reaching AED7.5 billion at the end of June, compared to AED5 billion in the same period last year.

In terms of the banks listed on the ADX, First Abu Dhabi Bank ranked first, with profits amounting to AED6.33 billion in the first half of this year, compared to AED6.057 billion in the same period of 2018.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Same Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market June 2018 2019 Market Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Makran ..

44 minutes ago

Disastrous war cannot be ruled out after Indian ac ..

44 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan, MoCC sign MoU for environmental cons ..

52 minutes ago

Business community back COAS stance over Indian ag ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan name 15-player squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup

1 hour ago

With the Emerald Green HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, #Embr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.