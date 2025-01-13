Open Menu

Halo AI Raises $6 Million To Impact Brand-creator Collaborations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 11:16 PM

Halo AI raises $6 million to impact brand-creator collaborations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Halo AI, the company transforming how brands and creators collaborate, today announced the closing of a US$6 million seed funding round.

Led by Raed Ventures and Shorooq, the round included strategic investors such as former C-level executives from Snapchat, leaders from microsoft and Airbnb, senior executives from Amazon, and pioneering investors behind gaming industry unicorns.

The announcement, made as part of the 1 billion Pitches competition during the 1 BIllion Followers Summit, underscores Halo AI’s mission to enable efficient, scalable collaborations between brands and creators.

The investment will fuel Halo AI's global expansion beyond its successful launch in Saudi Arabia, with immediate plans for Dubai and Kuwait, followed by rapid scaling across MENA, Europe, and North America.

Halo AI’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, developed by veterans from AWS, Meta, and Snapchat, have already secured partnerships with prominent brands such as Kitopi, ToYou, 1/2M, and Syarah.

Halo AI’s breakthrough AI technology has already achieved remarkable results within its first months of operations, positioning the company as a leader in the space.

With Halo AI, brands benefit from a 97% campaign completion rate, far exceeding the industry average of 65%, and can go live within just 48 hours. For creators, the platform guarantees payment within 72 hours, a first in the region.

Vito Strokov, Co-Founder and CEO of Halo AI, said, “After decades of building ad products at Meta and Snapchat, we recognized that traditional approaches couldn't solve the fundamental inefficiencies in creator marketing.

Our agentic AI operates as an intelligent partner in the collaboration process, making autonomous decisions about creator-brand matches, optimizing campaign performance in real-time, and consistently delivering breakthrough results. Unlike traditional automation tools, our AI actively thinks, learns, and adapts to each brand's unique needs while understanding what drives creator success, resulting in an 85% reduction in manual work and performance metrics that far exceed industry standards.”

Tina Daher, Principal at Shorooq, said, “The creator economy represents one of the most dynamic and transformative opportunities of our time. Halo AI’s pioneering technology is a game-changer, bringing unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency to this space. At Shorooq, we’re excited to support Halo AI’s vision to redefine how brands and creators connect, enabling them to unlock unprecedented value and impact across the region and globally.”

Wael Nafee, General Partner at Raed Ventures, stated, "The creator economy is booming, and brands are seeking authentic connections with their audiences. Halo AI’s innovative AI-powered platform is transforming how creator-brand partnerships are formed and executed. We’re proud to lead their fundraising round and confident Halo AI will become a definitive platform in this rapidly growing market."

Related Topics

Technology Europe Kuwait Dubai Company Lead Saudi Arabia Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Halo AI raises $6 million to impact brand-creator ..

Halo AI raises $6 million to impact brand-creator collaborations

4 minutes ago
 FNC, Arab Parliament discuss enhancing parliamenta ..

FNC, Arab Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Burj Rashid Exhib ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Burj Rashid Exhibition

4 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends session at 1 Billion ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends session at 1 Billion Followers Summit featuring May ..

5 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses sorrow over sa ..

2 minutes ago
 The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) to honour ..

The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) to honour writer Rasool Memon on Jan 18

2 minutes ago
Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, menta ..

Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, mental development : Paediatrician

2 minutes ago
 PTI founder accused of dodging justice in £190 mi ..

PTI founder accused of dodging justice in £190 million case: Bilal Azhar Kayani

2 minutes ago
 PA speaker forms body on controversial bill to all ..

PA speaker forms body on controversial bill to allow CM's aides to head committe ..

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Agri dept issues strategy to deal with pink ..

Punjab Agri dept issues strategy to deal with pink bollworm attack

6 minutes ago
 Political dialogue key to overcoming national chal ..

Political dialogue key to overcoming national challenges: Senator Afnan

6 minutes ago
 ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, cel ..

ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, celebrating cultural diversity an ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East