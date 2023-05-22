UrduPoint.com

Hamad Al Muhairi Becomes First Emirati To Head Aviation Security Experts Committee In ICAO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) Hamad Salem Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General of the Aviation Security Affairs in the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE, has been elected by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as the Chairman of its Committee of Aviation Security Experts.


Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and the GCAA Chairman, said that Al Muhairi’s appointment as the head of the ICAO Aviation Security Experts Committee, a first for an Emirati, reflects the UAE’s outstanding policy of openness, global leadership and diplomacy, and its significant influence among the international civil aviation decision-makers.


He praised the country’s wise leadership for prioritising youth empowerment and development, enhancing their involvement and contribution to the country’s progress.

He said that Al Muhairi’s election as the ICAO committee chair supports the country’s efforts and leading role in creating a safe and sustainable aviation environment, which will foster growth in this crucial sector.


Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA Director-General, emphasised the significance of this achievement. He said that the UAE’s leadership and influence among the global aviation decision-makers are evident from the election of the first Emirati official, nominated by the Gulf Cooperation Council, to head the commission.

