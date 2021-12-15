Hamad Al Rumaithi attends Defence Logistics Conference 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the first Defence Logistics Conference 2021, organised by the Ministry of Defence.

The two-day conference aims to address the critical role of logistics in the Armed Forces. The first day’s sessions were held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, while other sessions at Erth Hotel, formerly the Armed Forces Officers Club.

Major General Abdulrahman Sabat Al Marri, Assistant Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, said in a speech that the conference is being hosted when the Armed Forces are witnessing the development of its human resources, weaponry and technological programmes.

Logistical support is a strategic priority of the Ministry of Defence, he added, noting that the conference will highlight the importance of the UAE’s defence logistical support to assisting national efforts to draft plans and establish a strategic supply system. He also spoke about major global developments in defence logistical support in advanced countries and the UAE’s related efforts.

The first session included the presentation of a paper titled "Learned Lessons: An outlook into the Future", while the second session discussed a paper titled "Areas of Logistical Support Development".