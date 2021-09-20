Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban development

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Some 47 years have passed since H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, took charge in Fujairah, during which he has created a legacy of major economic, social, tourism, cultural, sporting and development achievements that reinforced the emirate’s stature.

Human capital served as the cornerstone of Sheikh Hamad’s strategy, utilising education, training and capacity building as critical tools for advancing towards a bright future. He sent students to study in the world's top universities and worked to preserve traditional Emirati heritage, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Due to Sheikh Hamad’s directives, Fujairah has adopted comprehensive strategic plans in line with the UAE’s visions and strategies, and achieved significant development milestones, most notably in the area of the economy, with the establishment and expansion of Fujairah Port and Fujairah Airport.

The emirate also launched a package of strategic and services projects that changed its urban environment, as well as implemented an economic strategy that attracted many companies from all sectors.

Under Sheikh Hamad’s directives, Fujairah has saw advancements in several areas, including trade, services, urban development, business and many other sectors.

The emirate has also made major strides in offering logistical support to the local and international oil industry, becoming a global hub for transporting, storing, trading and supplying oil and its derivatives, thus enhancing its global position. It has the second-largest international port in providing ship refuelling services, and the third leading centre for storing oil and oil derivatives in the world.

It also owns the first berth for giant oil tankers in the UAE and the deepest in the world.

Sheikh Hamad also ordered the construction of all internal roads in the emirate as per the highest quality standards.

Moreover, the Fujairah 2040 Plan focuses on supporting the housing, transport and infrastructure sectors. Under this framework, the Fujairah Municipality began working on projects worth AED1.5 billion, including road improvements, constructing water barriers, ports and residential complexes, expanding healthcare facilities and improving long-term urban services.

The plan also involves increasing office spaces, residential units and hotel rooms, as Fujairah depends on its tourism sector to attract further investments, given its captivating natural landscapes and historic sites.

Fujairah also offers promising investment conditions, where quarries, giant crushers, cement and brick factories and other industries directly or indirectly related to the real estate sector are active, which is reflected in the growth of investments in sectors that support the real estate sector.

The Fujairah Ruler supported the growth of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, where it offers an ideal investment-friendly environment for investors of all nationalities.

Furthermore, Fujairah is considered one of the world’s cultural capitals, as it holds many major cultural and media events, in addition to many important festivals.

Sheikh Hamad is driven by his goal to improve the living conditions of local citizens and residents, through launching initiatives in sectors that serve its growing population and fulfil their increasing needs, and achieve excellence and drive sustainable development by supporting the emirate’s economic diversification efforts.