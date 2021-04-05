FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has emphasised the importance of enhancing the culture of creativity and excellence and supporting the country's stature in the innovation field in various sectors which mirrors the leadership's vision in sustainable development.

Sheikh Hamad made the remarks when he received Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality and several members of staff on the occasion of the Fujairah Municipality obtaining the ISO Certificate in the fields of applying international standards for business continuity systems, knowledge management, innovation and governance and for the municipality winning the 9th edition of UAE Ideas Conference & Award in the category of innovation in the field of environment and green applications.

Fujairah Ruler emphasised the importance of implementing international requirements and standards in the field of environmental conservation and sustainability and carrying out the national agenda in the country, which places the UAE at the heart of the global knowledge economy.

Sheikh Hamad listened to a detailed explanation from Al Afkham on the procedures followed by the municipality in obtaining the international accreditation certificate and congratulated the municipality staff.

Al Afkham thanked Sheikh Hamad for his support for the development and innovative initiatives in the municipality which became one of the most prominent local government departments.