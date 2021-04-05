UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamad Al Sharqi Congratulates Fujairah Municipality's Employees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:45 PM

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipality's employees

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has emphasised the importance of enhancing the culture of creativity and excellence and supporting the country's stature in the innovation field in various sectors which mirrors the leadership's vision in sustainable development.

Sheikh Hamad made the remarks when he received Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality and several members of staff on the occasion of the Fujairah Municipality obtaining the ISO Certificate in the fields of applying international standards for business continuity systems, knowledge management, innovation and governance and for the municipality winning the 9th edition of UAE Ideas Conference & Award in the category of innovation in the field of environment and green applications.

Fujairah Ruler emphasised the importance of implementing international requirements and standards in the field of environmental conservation and sustainability and carrying out the national agenda in the country, which places the UAE at the heart of the global knowledge economy.

Sheikh Hamad listened to a detailed explanation from Al Afkham on the procedures followed by the municipality in obtaining the international accreditation certificate and congratulated the municipality staff.

Al Afkham thanked Sheikh Hamad for his support for the development and innovative initiatives in the municipality which became one of the most prominent local government departments.

Related Topics

Business UAE From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

32 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

33 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33 minutes ago

South Korean, US Leaders to Hold Bilateral Summit ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.