Hamad Al Sharqi Continues Receiving Ramadan Well-wishers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah; and a delegation from the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, led by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, along with crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
H.H. Sheikh Hamad also received Ramadan greetings and blessings from other sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and Federal departments, dignitaries, citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities.
The well-wishers offered prayers to Almighty God, seeking continued health and happiness for H.H. Sheikh Hamad, sustained progress and prosperity for the people of the UAE, and abundant goodness, blessings, and peace for the rest of Arab and Islamic nations.
Recent Stories
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region
UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers2 minutes ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony of President of Namib ..17 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, human coexistence1 hour ago
-
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region2 hours ago
-
UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position3 hours ago
-
UAE ranked top in Arab World, 21st globally in World Happiness Report3 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day3 hours ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador5 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media5 hours ago
-
Earth Hour: WWF aims to surpass 2 million hours5 hours ago
-
First-time asylum applications in EU down 13% in 20245 hours ago
-
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip as part of 'Operati ..6 hours ago