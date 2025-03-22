Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah; and a delegation from the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, led by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, along with crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad also received Ramadan greetings and blessings from other sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and Federal departments, dignitaries, citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities.

The well-wishers offered prayers to Almighty God, seeking continued health and happiness for H.H. Sheikh Hamad, sustained progress and prosperity for the people of the UAE, and abundant goodness, blessings, and peace for the rest of Arab and Islamic nations.