Hamad Al Sharqi Directs Relevant Authorities To Accelerate Work On Phase One Of Dibba Fujairah Port

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:45 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, directed the relevant authorities to accelerate the pace of work on Phase I of the development of Dibba Fujairah Port, to make it a multi-purpose commercial port by the end of 2022.

He gave his instructions yesterday while visiting the port to review its progress, accompanied by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, Captain Moussa Mourad, Director of Fujairah Port, and several local officials.

Sheikh Hamad was briefed by the project’s field engineers and officials on their achievements and procedures, as well as their plans to complete the project’s subsequent phases within the planned timeframe.

He then directed them to utilise the global technologies to complete the project.

Phase I of the project valued at AED800 million includes the construction of two 650-metre docks with a 18-metre depth and cranes with a capacity of 4,000 tonnes per hour, while eight berths will be constructed in the later phases to meet the requirements of all maritime commercial activities and increase the UAE’s competitiveness in the field of high-capacity ports. A port for fishermen will also be constructed, enabling them to practice their livelihood.

The project is being implemented by four leading companies in the field of maritime docks, loading machines and port infrastructure.

The development of the port at an overall estimated cost of AED1.6 billion aims to facilitate the transportation of Primary materials, to meet growing global demand and the requirements of all types of ships.

