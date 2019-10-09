UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamad Al Sharqi Inspects Al Haniya Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Hamad Al Sharqi inspects Al Haniya Area

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, toured the Al Haniya Area in Fujairah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to follow up on the conditions of the citizens.

He emphasised the keenness of the country to communicate with Emiratis and direct development and projects in their areas.

The Fujairah Ruler met with the people and listened to their proposals to develop the area and offered to provide all the possible support to meet their needs and provide a decent life for them.

Meanwhile, the Fujairah Ruler attended a banquet hosted by Brigadier Mohammed bin Nayea Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, in honour of Sheikh Hamad.

The people commended Sheikh Hamad's visit and his directives towards the continuous development of infrastructure.

