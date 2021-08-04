UrduPoint.com

Hamad Al Sharqi Lauds Role Of Mohamed Bin Zayed In Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, lauded the leading role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in supporting the country’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the health and safety of citizens and residents, and assisting the global efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while inaugurating the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Specialist Hospital in Fujairah, with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The hospital’s inauguration is part of the efforts to establish specialist hospitals around the country by the Tomooh Healthcare Company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The hospital has 216 beds, including 56 ICU beds and 160 beds for moderate and minor cases, as well as a patient affairs office and a COVID-19 testing lab.

Sheikh Hamad toured the hospital’s facilities and was briefed by specialists about its strategies, procedures, equipment and medical tools, as well as the level of readiness of its medical staff, under the oversight of the Fujairah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team.

The UAE offers quality healthcare services in line with the best international standards, he said, noting that the new hospital offers world-class services.

"The quality of the UAE’s universal healthcare system has helped contain the pandemic, by conducting the best levels of testing, offering regular tests to all segments of the community, and ensuring a place for everyone in specialist hospitals with quarantine options," he added.

The event was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhany, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police and Head of the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary at the MOHAP, Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah, and several officials from the ministry and local government.

