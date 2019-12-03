UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamad Al Sharqi Receives Condolences Of RAK Ruler On Death Of Sheikha Sheikha Al Salami

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler on death of Sheikha Sheikha Al Salami

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today received the condolences of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on the death of Sheikha Sheikha bint Sultan Al Salami, who is the mother of his brother, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy of Fujairah, in his palace in Rumailah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere condolences to Sheikh Hamad while praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and grant her family patience and solace.

Sheikh Hamad also received the condolences from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shaafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and several senior officials.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Saud Family From Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize counterfeit goods worth AED2.5 ..

36 minutes ago

Sexual abuse of girls, women at Kashana Lahore: LH ..

39 minutes ago

Russia Would Welcome Mongolia as Full-Fledged Memb ..

11 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs60 billion by ..

11 minutes ago

People impeding legislation in national interest, ..

9 minutes ago

7-Time Mr Olympia Phil Heath is Set to Appear at D ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.