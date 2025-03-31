Open Menu

Hamad Al Sharqi Receives Eid Al-Fitr Well-wishers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 10:33 AM

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr at his palace in Al Rumaila, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The reception was also attended by several Sheikhs and officials.

H.H.

Sheikh Hamad received greetings and congratulations from Sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and Federal departments, dignitaries, UAE citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities.

Eid well-wishers expressed their heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes, praying to the Almighty Allah to bless His Highness with continued health and happiness, and to grant the people of the UAE prosperity and progress, and further development for the Arab and Islamic nations.

