Hamad Al Sharqi Receives Fujairah Police Traffic And Licensing Team That Received 6-star Rating

Mon 20th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Fujairah Police Traffic and Licensing Team that received 6-star rating

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has highlighted the importance of the commitment of government authorities to providing services that make customers happy, noting the UAE’s achievements are reinforced through maintaining the level of these services.

He made this statement while receiving the Ministry of Interior Traffic & License Department Team in Fujairah Police, which received a 6-star rating in a government services centre rating assessment.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed was briefed by Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, about the work of the centre and the type of services it provides to customers and the evaluation standards for police centres.

Sheikh Hamad then highlighted the importance of improving working procedures, training cadres and providing the necessary capacities in line with the ongoing modernisation and innovation witnessed by the UAE in all areas.

He also stressed the importance of creating a healthy and positive work environment for all government employees, which will enable them to make their customers happy.

Sheikh Hamad then thanked the team for the distinguished services provided by the centre and congratulated them on their success in achieving the highest levels of public’s satisfaction and happiness.

He also lauded the high level of work of the Fujairah Police’s commanders, officers and recruits, who operate under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, led by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

