Open Menu

Hamad Al Sharqi Receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 01:15 AM

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, along with well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The reception was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Also in attendance was Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the board of Directors of Etihad Water and Electricity, along with a host of dignitaries, senior officials, heads and directors of local and Federal departments, citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers conveyed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion, praying for Sheikh Hamad’s continued good health and happiness, and for the UAE’s prosperity and development, as well as blessings upon the Arab and Islamic nations.

Related Topics

Electricity Water UAE Saud Best Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

3 hours ago
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

3 hours ago
 Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

4 hours ago
 Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

5 hours ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East