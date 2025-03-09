Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, along with well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The reception was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Also in attendance was Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the board of Directors of Etihad Water and Electricity, along with a host of dignitaries, senior officials, heads and directors of local and Federal departments, citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers conveyed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion, praying for Sheikh Hamad’s continued good health and happiness, and for the UAE’s prosperity and development, as well as blessings upon the Arab and Islamic nations.