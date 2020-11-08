UrduPoint.com
Hamad Al Sharqi Reviews Progress Of Dibba Fujairah Sports Club Stadium Project

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, reviewed the progress of the Dibba Fujairah sports Club Stadium project in Al Ras, Dibba Fujairah, reflecting his keenness to monitor vital development projects that serve the emirate’s citizens and residents.

During his visit, accompanied by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, Ahmed Al Dhanhani, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Club, and several local officials, Sheikh Hamad was briefed by the project’s field engineers and officials about the stadium’s details, the progress of the work, and plans that were implemented using advanced technologies to meet the needs of the area’s residents.

Sheikh Hamad stressed that the infrastructure projects currently being carried out in Fujairah are in line with the economic and development needs of the local community, and meet the emirate’s sustainable development requirements. The estimated cost of the project is some AED100 million.

Dibba Fujairah Sports Club Stadium, with a capacity of 10,000 spectators, is the newest in the country and meets the requirements of the UAE Pro League and the Asian Football Confederation for holding regional championships.

More Stories From Middle East

