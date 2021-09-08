Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of providing high-quality services to customers, accurately completing government services on time and supporting innovation.

During his visit to the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation and his tour of its various sections, Sheikh Hamad said the UAE has made many overall achievements since its establishment and is currently starting a new development journey for the next 50 years across all sectors, which will require everyone to address existing and future challenges and implement the UAE leadership's vision to drive the country's development.

Sheikh Hamad’s tour started with a visit to the customer happiness building in Al Hayl, where he explored the services provided to customers via smart applications. He was also briefed by Mohammed Saif Al Afham, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Corporation, about the work the corporation’s centres.

Sheikh Hamad then visited the building’s innovation lab, which is the first of its kind in the emirate, where he was briefed by officials and staff about its importance in keeping pace with global changes and supporting digital transformation.

The Fujairah Ruler stressed the importance of promoting and strengthening the culture of innovation in the mining sector, as well as finding creative solutions that will help accelerate the process of sustainable development.

He also visited the corporation’s administrative offices, employee training centre, and operations and communications room, and was briefed about the corporation’s monitoring and quality assessment procedures.

Sheikh Hamad underscored the importance of utilising modern technology in the environmental field, as well as maintaining a healthy environment through permanent monitoring, to support the process of environmental protection.