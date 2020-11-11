Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping port in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of strengthening the position of Fujairah in the country’s maritime sector, through the launch of a new port that offers many global maritime logistical services to over 14,000 ships in the emirate’s regional waters.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while visiting the emirate’s new refuelling and shipping port, which was constructed by the Fujairah Government at a total cost of AED350 million. The new port aims to provide comprehensive services at the highest international standards to all ships along Fujairah’s coast.

Sheikh Hamad was accompanied by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy and Chairman of the Port of Fujairah, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, and Captain Moussa Mourad, Director of the Port of Fujairah, along with several local officials.

During his tour of the port, Sheikh Hamad was briefed by engineers and technicians about its mechanisms of operation.

He then directed the project's officials to adopt the best technologies to provide fast and distinguished services to all types of ships.

The new port is the first specialist service port in the middle East to fully adopt environmentally-friendly standards, which will ensure Fujairah’s regional and international leadership in offering distinguished maritime services to all types of ships and oil tankers.