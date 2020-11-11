UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamad Al Sharqi Visits New Refuelling, Shipping Port In Fujairah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping port in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of strengthening the position of Fujairah in the country’s maritime sector, through the launch of a new port that offers many global maritime logistical services to over 14,000 ships in the emirate’s regional waters.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while visiting the emirate’s new refuelling and shipping port, which was constructed by the Fujairah Government at a total cost of AED350 million. The new port aims to provide comprehensive services at the highest international standards to all ships along Fujairah’s coast.

Sheikh Hamad was accompanied by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy and Chairman of the Port of Fujairah, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, and Captain Moussa Mourad, Director of the Port of Fujairah, along with several local officials.

During his tour of the port, Sheikh Hamad was briefed by engineers and technicians about its mechanisms of operation.

He then directed the project's officials to adopt the best technologies to provide fast and distinguished services to all types of ships.

The new port is the first specialist service port in the middle East to fully adopt environmentally-friendly standards, which will ensure Fujairah’s regional and international leadership in offering distinguished maritime services to all types of ships and oil tankers.

Related Topics

Oil Middle East National University All Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

17 minutes ago

FCA launches 4 initiatives for societal structure

1 hour ago

UNFPA, FOCP join to reduce cervical cancer burden ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Digital School to pro ..

1 hour ago

ICRC Official Calls for Syrian Refugees' Needs to ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.