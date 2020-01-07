UrduPoint.com
Hamad Al Sharqi Visits Number Of Areas In Fujairah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:30 PM

Hamad Al Sharqi visits number of areas in Fujairah

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has continued his inspection tour in a number of areas in the Emirate of Fujairah, to inspect the living conditions of the citizens

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has continued his inspection tour in a number of areas in the Emirate of Fujairah, to inspect the living conditions of the citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad stressed the country’s keenness to continuously communicate with its citizens, inspect their conditions, and monitor development and services projects.

Sheikh Hamad met with the people and listened to their proposals to develop the areas and offered to provide all the possible support to meet their needs and provide a decent life for them.

The residents, of the areas that were visited by the Fujairah Ruler, commended Sheikh Hamad’s visit and his keenness to monitor their conditions while appreciating his directives to develop the region and meet their needs.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, and several local officials were present during the inspection tour.

