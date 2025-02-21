Open Menu

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA Provide 257 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Support Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to support Gaza

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to provide essential aid to families in need in Gaza, particularly with the approach of the Holy Month of Ramadan, 257 tonnes of Ramadan food supplies have been sent to the Strip.

This initiative carried out under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and with the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, is part of the UAE’s continued air bridge to deliver relief aid to the people of Gaza through the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The aid was sent through the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Works and the Fujairah Charity Association (FCA), in the presence of Suhail Rashid Al Qadi, Director-General of the Foundation, and Youssef Rashid Al-murshoudi, Director-General of the Association.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the board of Directors of the FCA, said that the initiative aligns with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to extend support to Palestinians and provide them with essential supplies.

He also praised the substantial humanitarian assistance being delivered during these challenging times, reflecting the UAE’s unwavering humanitarian values in addressing global crises.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 is one of the UAE’s most significant humanitarian initiatives, aimed at delivering urgent relief to those affected in various regions. It provides food, medical, and shelter assistance, reaffirming the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to humanitarian efforts and the wise leadership’s steadfast approach to assisting those in need.

Through its charitable and humanitarian organisations, the UAE continues its efforts to support the needy and alleviate their suffering, emphasising values of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation.

