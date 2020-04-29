Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi General Trading contributes AED8 million to Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi General Trading Company has contributed AED8 million to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, which was launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai to support efforts to mitigate the health, economic and social repercussions of the pandemic.

The contribution reflects the spirit of shared responsibility highlighted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who said, "Today we are all responsible". It also reflects the strong commitment of the business community to come together to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by COVID-19.

The humanitarian gesture highlights the private sector’s keenness to serve the community and help it overcome challenges during this critical time.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department praised the response of the private sector, as well as the cooperation between the private and public sectors to support the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, which is aligned with the directives of the leadership to support humanitarian work.