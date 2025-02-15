Hamas Says It Won't Govern Gaza In Next Phase: Informed Source
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 15th February, 2025 (WAM) – An informed source on the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza stated that Hamas has confirmed it won't participate in governing the Gaza Strip during the next phase, and that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in its three stages.
The source, as reported by Al-Qahera news on Saturday, also mentioned that intensive Egyptian efforts are underway to form a temporary committee to oversee the relief and reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip, according to the middle East News Agency (MENA).
Recent Stories
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source5 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation36 minutes ago
-
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah3 hours ago
-
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February at Al Marmoom Conserv ..3 hours ago
-
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA Oil Market Report3 hours ago
-
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees3 hours ago
-
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club4 hours ago
-
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector'5 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual property5 hours ago
-
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first worldwide in output, ..6 hours ago
-
Scientific Study: Invertebrates play pivotal role in enhancing soil fertility6 hours ago
-
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector6 hours ago