Open Menu

Hamas Says It Won't Govern Gaza In Next Phase: Informed Source

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 15th February, 2025 (WAM) – An informed source on the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza stated that Hamas has confirmed it won't participate in governing the Gaza Strip during the next phase, and that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in its three stages.

The source, as reported by Al-Qahera news on Saturday, also mentioned that intensive Egyptian efforts are underway to form a temporary committee to oversee the relief and reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip, according to the middle East News Agency (MENA).

Related Topics

Gaza Cairo Middle East February Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

36 minutes ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

4 hours ago
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

4 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

5 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

5 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East