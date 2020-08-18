UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Al Mazrouei Highlights Importance Of UAE’s Humanitarian, Development Role

Tue 18th August 2020

Hamdan Al Mazrouei highlights importance of UAE’s humanitarian, development role

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) Dr. Hamdan Mussallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, highlighted the importance of the humanitarian and development role of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the international humanitarian scene, which has improved the lives of people and reduced their suffering while making humanitarian action a constant approach and part of its foreign policy.

In his statement on the occasion of the annual World Humanitarian Action Day on 19th August, Dr. Al Mazrouei said that the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, have reinforced the country’s stature as a leading humanitarian and development donor, and supported its efforts to protect social dignity and reduce human suffering.

"The UAE’s prominent international humanitarian stature was achieved due to the foundations established by the supporter of humanity, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who ingrained humanitarian and charity work in the UAE," he added.

He also praised the humanitarian initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, who is the Honorary Chairperson of the ERC while highlighting her key role in promoting local and international humanitarian action, as well as her efforts to empower refugee women and children and other marginalised people and provide them with essential services.

Dr. Al Mazrouei stressed that the ERC has always been supported by its leadership, which has made it a leading regional and international humanitarian organisation, adding, "We are undoubtedly stronger due to our leadership, which has prioritised humanitarian giving and has established an example of addressing humanitarian issues that trouble many people around us."

At the end of his statement, Dr. Al Mazrouei thanked philanthropists and donors for their continuous support for the ERC’s local and international programmes and projects while praising the hard work of the ERC’s volunteers and employees over many years.

