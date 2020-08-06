Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million for Beirut’s port explosion victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, announced that he and his family are donating AED1 million to provide for the humanitarian needs for victims of Beirut’s port explosion.

Dr. Al Mazrouei said, "We saw what happened to Lebanon and the destruction that took place, and we remember the words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, ‘The wellbeing of Lebanon is just like the wellbeing of the UAE and any other Arab country’ and we shall follow the path of the Founding Father, as Lebanon’s wellbeing shall make us happy and whatever harms it will make us sad.

That is why the UAE presidential aircraft was among the first to arrive in Beirut with medical and humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people."

"Today, we remember the teachings of the late Sheikh Zayed for us not to leave our brothers behind, and these values shall always be our guide and will never change," he added.