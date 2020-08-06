UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s Family Donates AED1 Million For Beirut’s Port Explosion Victims

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 08:15 PM

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million for Beirut’s port explosion victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, announced that he and his family are donating AED1 million to provide for the humanitarian needs for victims of Beirut’s port explosion.

Dr. Al Mazrouei said, "We saw what happened to Lebanon and the destruction that took place, and we remember the words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, ‘The wellbeing of Lebanon is just like the wellbeing of the UAE and any other Arab country’ and we shall follow the path of the Founding Father, as Lebanon’s wellbeing shall make us happy and whatever harms it will make us sad.

That is why the UAE presidential aircraft was among the first to arrive in Beirut with medical and humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people."

"Today, we remember the teachings of the late Sheikh Zayed for us not to leave our brothers behind, and these values shall always be our guide and will never change," he added.

Related Topics

UAE Guide Beirut Lebanon Family Million Arab Sad

Recent Stories

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

2 hours ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

2 hours ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

2 hours ago

Face shields now required for Cebu Pacific passeng ..

2 hours ago

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.