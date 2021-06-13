UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Inaugurates Largest Sports Venue In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest sports venue in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today inaugurated the largest sports venue in the UAE capital at the Mubadala Sports Centre in Al Bahia.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and First Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), UAEJJF board member Mohammed bin Dalmouk Al Dhaheri, and UAEJJF Secretary-General Fahad Ali Al Shamsi.

Al Hashemi said that this step is in line with the federation's vision to promote jiu-jitsu in the UAE community, noting that opening such a world-class facility, which is the federation's second jiu-jitsu venue, will help advance efforts to train professional fighters.

He expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan for his endless support of all sports projects and activities, highlighting the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in driving the sports sector in the UAE.

The new facility is equipped with all the latest equipment, across several fields, which makes it an ideal destination for all men and women interested in sports.

