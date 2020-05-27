Hamdan bin Mohammed: 50% of government employees to work from the office starting Sunday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, announced that 50 per cent of government employees will work from the office starting Sunday, 31st May, 2020.

According to a new decision approved by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, 100 per cent of government employees will start working from the office two weeks later, effective from 14th June, 2020. Precautionary measures will continue to be strictly enforced in government offices.

His Highness stressed that the decision is part of the Government of Dubai’s comprehensive plan to restore normalcy in the emirate while also ensuring all precautionary and preventive measures outlined by health authorities are stringently implemented. Various vital sectors exempted from the initial restrictions on movement are already following these measures. Other sectors that have resumed operations as part of the gradual reopening of economic activities are also strictly following preventive steps.

The Crown Prince affirmed that all precautionary measures will be stringently implemented and closely monitored to ensure compliance.

H.H. explained that the decision is consistent with the Government of Dubai’s measured approach to protecting the health and safety of citizens and residents and reopening the economy.

The Government is committed to supporting economic sectors and those impacted by the repercussions of the global crisis.

Dubai’s highly efficient technology infrastructure has enabled the city to tide over challenges arising from the pandemic. It has also set an example for the world in managing crises and finding innovative solutions for supporting the economy and protecting the community, His Highness added.

The Crown Prince stressed that all government entities in Dubai must be fully committed to enforcing precautionary measures to protect the wellbeing of employees and customers. The leadership places the highest priority on the health and safety of the community, His Highness said.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said the decision allows some employees to continue working remotely from home. These include the elderly, employees with underlying health and chronic conditions, people of determination, pregnant women and those with compromised immunity.

Al Falasi stressed on the importance of encouraging customers to use smart solutions to obtain government services, which help ensure both employees and customers are protected.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department will issue a circular at a later date to all Dubai government entities outlining details of the measures related to resumption of full operations at the office.