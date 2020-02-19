UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Amends Resolution On Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 02:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed amends Resolution on Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No.10 of 2020, amending number of clauses of Executive Council Resolution No. 31 of 2018 pertaining to Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No.10 of 2020, amending number of clauses of Executive Council Resolution No. 31 of 2018 pertaining to Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040.

The amendment to the first clause pertains to definitions outlined by the Resolution, while clause No. 03 pertains to the formation of the higher committee tasked with preparing the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, chaired by the Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, the general commissioner of the infrastructure, urban planning and wellbeing path.

The committee also includes Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Director-General of Dubai Land Department, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, Managing Director of Dubai Development Authority, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Representative of the Secretariat General of the Executive Office.

The amended Clause No. 04 specifies the roles of the higher committee, which includes general supervision of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, and the work of the executive team.

The amended Clause No. 06 defines the responsibilities of the executive team tasked with managing and executing different phases of the development of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, and submitting recommendations to the higher committee.

The amended Clause No. 10 defines procedures for appointing the Rapporteur of the Higher Committee, who is appointed by a decision issued by the head of the higher committee.

According to the amended Clause No. 12 of the Executive Office Resolution No. 10 of 2020, RTA will be in charge of providing administrative and financial support to the higher committee.

The Resolution is effective from the date of issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette

