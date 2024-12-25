Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Appoints Assistant Director-General Of Dubai’s Protocol And Hospitality Department

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 01:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, in his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued Executive Council Resolution No.

102 of 2024, appointing Ahmed Awad Ahmed Al Haj Al Muhairi as Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department for the Protocol of the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

