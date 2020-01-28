UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Appoints Deputy CEO Of Nedaa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2020 appointing Omar Saeed Juma bin Ghalaita as Deputy CEO of the Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa).

The Resolution is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

