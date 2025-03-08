- Home
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti As CEO Of Rashid, Latifa Schools Establishment
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (15) of 2025 appointing Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment. The resolution will be effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti brings to the new role extensive experience in the educational sector, having held several prominent positions, including Assistant Undersecretary for the Performance Improvement Sector at the Ministry of Education, and Director General of the Emirates Schools Establishment. She also served as the official representative of the UAE on the board of Trustees of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the General Assembly of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA).
Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti holds a PhD in International education Management from the British University in Dubai in partnership with the University of Birmingham, UK, and a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Bristol in the UK. She is a graduate of the Dubai Government Programme for Young Leaders and the UAE Government Programme for Executive Leaders.
The Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment (RLSE), formed through the merger of the Rashid school for Boys (RSB) and Latifa School for Girls (LSG), aims to provide a transformative educational experience that transcends traditional methods, serving as an incubator for the future leaders of the nation.
