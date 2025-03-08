Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti As CEO Of Rashid, Latifa Schools Establishment

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schools Establishment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (15) of 2025 appointing Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment. The resolution will be effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti brings to the new role extensive experience in the educational sector, having held several prominent positions, including Assistant Undersecretary for the Performance Improvement Sector at the Ministry of Education, and Director General of the Emirates Schools Establishment. She also served as the official representative of the UAE on the board of Trustees of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the General Assembly of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA).

Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti holds a PhD in International education Management from the British University in Dubai in partnership with the University of Birmingham, UK, and a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Bristol in the UK. She is a graduate of the Dubai Government Programme for Young Leaders and the UAE Government Programme for Executive Leaders.

The Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment (RLSE), formed through the merger of the Rashid school for Boys (RSB) and Latifa School for Girls (LSG), aims to provide a transformative educational experience that transcends traditional methods, serving as an incubator for the future leaders of the nation.

Related Topics

Assembly UK Resolution Prime Minister Education UAE Student Dubai Young Rashid Pisa Bristol Birmingham March From Government

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

4 minutes ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International W ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, ..

UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..

4 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for P ..

Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 r ..

Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..

5 minutes ago
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance int ..

RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches i ..

Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Off ..

5 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques wi ..

Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schoo ..

6 minutes ago
 Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 ..

Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FA ..

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al ..

Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri a ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East