Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEO of Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (39) of 2021 appointing Abdulrazaq Mir Ahmad Ameri as CEO of Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab in Dubai.

The Resolution is effective from 12th September, 2021, and will be published in the Official Gazette.