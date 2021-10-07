UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Appoints New CEO Of Erada Centre For Treatment And Rehab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEO of Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (39) of 2021 appointing Abdulrazaq Mir Ahmad Ameri as CEO of Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab in Dubai.

The Resolution is effective from 12th September, 2021, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Resolution Dubai Rashid September From

Recent Stories

IBCC revises equivalence formula for A*

IBCC revises equivalence formula for A*

5 minutes ago
 Traffic police starts road safety awareness drive ..

Traffic police starts road safety awareness drive at schools

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM summons parliamentary party meeting on Octo ..

AJK PM summons parliamentary party meeting on October 11

5 minutes ago
 Train Services in Tokyo Resume Operations After Ea ..

Train Services in Tokyo Resume Operations After Earthquake - Reports

5 minutes ago
 More Germans Vaccinated Than Previously Thought - ..

More Germans Vaccinated Than Previously Thought - Health Minister

11 minutes ago
 Govt. to convene session of National Assembly for ..

Govt. to convene session of National Assembly for important legislation

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.