Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (21) of 2025 appointing Fatma Ibrahim Abdullah Belrehif as Chief Executive Officer of the Quality Assurance and Compliance Establishment at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai.

H.H. also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (22) of 2025 appointing Dr. Wafi Dawood Mousa Jafar Ali as Chief Executive Officer of the Strategic Development Sector at KHDA.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (23) of 2025 appointing Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Abdullah Nasser as Chief Executive Officer of the Institutional Support Sector at KHDA.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hamdan issued Executive Council Resolution No.

(24) of 2025 transferring Dr. Amina Abdullah Ibrahim Ghuloom Al Maazmi from the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and appointing her as Chief Executive Officer of the Human Development and Advancement Sector at KHDA.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (25) of 2025 transferring Dr. Saeed Mubarak Khalfan Kharbash Al Marri, CEO of the Arts, Design, and Literature Sector at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and appointing him as Chief Executive Officer of the Policy, Research, and Programmes Sector at KHDA.

Resolutions No. (21), (22), and (23) are effective from the date of their issuance, while Resolution No. (24) is effective from 7th April 2025, and Resolution No. (25) is effective from 14th April 2025. All resolutions will be published in the Official Gazette.

