Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and Business License Corporation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2023 appointing Hadi Mohammed Taher Mohammed Badri as the Executive Director of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation.

His Highness also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (31) of 2023 appointing Ahmed Khalifa Ali Al Qaizi Al Falasi as the Executive Director of the Dubai business License Corporation.

The two resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

