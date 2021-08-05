UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Appoints New Senior Officials At Dubai Culture

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (23) of 2021 appointing Mansoor Hussain Lootah as CEO of Support Operations at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

H.H.

also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (24) of 2021 appointing Saeed Mubarak Khalfan Kharbash Al Marri as CEO of Arts and Literature at Dubai Culture.

Resolution No. (23) of 2021 is valid with retroactive effect from 1 June, 2021 and Resolution No. (24) of 2021 is effective from 1 July, 2021. Both Resolutions will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Resolution Dubai Rashid June July From

Recent Stories

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

5 minutes ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

9 minutes ago
 UVAS VC launched monsoon tree plantation Campaign ..

UVAS VC launched monsoon tree plantation Campaign to promote greenery under Prim ..

9 minutes ago
 UVAS, PDA jointly holds Dairy Farm Management Trai ..

UVAS, PDA jointly holds Dairy Farm Management Training Programme to strengthen d ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh new ministers will take oath at Governor Hou ..

Sindh new ministers will take oath at Governor House today

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.