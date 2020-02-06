Hamdan bin Mohammed approves 'Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards' for Dubai Government employees

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 6th February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Dubai Government employees in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The document outlines the regulatory and legal framework for the values and behaviours that should be adopted by government employees while exercising their public duties both within and outside work premises, in accordance with current legislation. Employees of all government entities are subject to this code of conduct and ethical standards.

Sheikh Hamdan said that in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Government seeks to enhance its human capital through laws and legislations that enable its employees to perform according to the highest international standards.

"The Government of Dubai is committed to supporting its human capital and providing the environment necessary for them to enhance their performance and skills, in addition to ensuring the sustainability of our development plans and achieving our objectives and aspirations," Sheikh Hamdan said.

The document was approved in the presence of Secretary-General of the Executive Council Abdulla Al Basti, and Director-General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi.

Al Falasi said the document was prepared based on the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed who has always stressed on the need to ensure a supportive and productive work environment in all government entities. "The document seeks to promote the values of loyalty and belonging to the nation as well as the highest ethical standards and professional values," he added.

The document, which takes into account the individual differences and cultural diversity of employees, seeks to protect employee rights and provide a safe and fair work environment free of discrimination. The document also sets out a clear policy to improve the performance and productivity of employees, and provides mechanisms to address grievances.