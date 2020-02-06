UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Approves 'Code Of Conduct And Ethical Standards' For Dubai Government Employees

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves 'Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards' for Dubai Government employees

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 6th February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Dubai Government employees in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The document outlines the regulatory and legal framework for the values and behaviours that should be adopted by government employees while exercising their public duties both within and outside work premises, in accordance with current legislation. Employees of all government entities are subject to this code of conduct and ethical standards.

Sheikh Hamdan said that in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Government seeks to enhance its human capital through laws and legislations that enable its employees to perform according to the highest international standards.

"The Government of Dubai is committed to supporting its human capital and providing the environment necessary for them to enhance their performance and skills, in addition to ensuring the sustainability of our development plans and achieving our objectives and aspirations," Sheikh Hamdan said.

The document was approved in the presence of Secretary-General of the Executive Council Abdulla Al Basti, and Director-General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi.

Al Falasi said the document was prepared based on the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed who has always stressed on the need to ensure a supportive and productive work environment in all government entities. "The document seeks to promote the values of loyalty and belonging to the nation as well as the highest ethical standards and professional values," he added.

The document, which takes into account the individual differences and cultural diversity of employees, seeks to protect employee rights and provide a safe and fair work environment free of discrimination. The document also sets out a clear policy to improve the performance and productivity of employees, and provides mechanisms to address grievances.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid February 2020 All Government Employment

Recent Stories

 Former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan confirm ..

44 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs NOC’s Board Meeting, c ..

46 minutes ago

Asif Mateen to look after FGIR's office

8 minutes ago

Government notifies rules for Secured Transactions ..

8 minutes ago

Minister orders for speeding up, simplifying asset ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan, Bangladesh Test Cricket teams call on Pr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.