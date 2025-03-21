Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Approves AED277 Million In Performance-based Bonuses For Civilian Employees Of Dubai Government Entities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civilian employees of Dubai Government entities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the distribution of performance-based bonuses totalling AED277 million for civilian employees of Dubai Government entities. The bonus will be granted to qualifying employees based on specified criteria.

This generous initiative comes as a culmination of the achievements the emirate has made over the past year, reflecting the efficiency of government performance and contributing to enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness while solidifying its position as one of the most advanced and innovative cities in the world. It also reaffirms leadership’s appreciation for government employees as key contributors to these successes.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said this initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his commitment to fostering talent and encouraging peak performance.

This enhances productivity and quality, driving Dubai’s growth while solidifying its status as the world’s top destination for work and living, with the government dedicated to providing a thriving work environment and launching initiatives that inspire creativity and innovation.

The Dubai government is dedicated to providing all essential resources to ensure a dignified life for Emirati families and government employees, supporting their stability and future prosperity. It also aims to promote a supportive environment for all employees while attracting top talent and expertise to drive the continuous development of Dubai’s government sector.

This reflects the Dubai government’s continuous efforts to enhance performance excellence, strengthening its position among the world’s top and most successful governments, renowned for its efficiency in public services and institutional performance, and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a pioneering, leading, and innovative government.

