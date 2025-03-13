Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 new affordable homes in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today approved a series of policies and initiatives aimed at expanding affordable housing, enhancing education outcomes and supporting independent legal professionals in Dubai.

Approving the initiatives, His Highness reaffirmed that Dubai’s position as a leading global city stems from a vision centred on empowering individuals, families, and communities. It is a vision that enables access to opportunities, nurtures talent, promotes national values and identity, boosts knowledge, and encourages entrepreneurship, he said.

“Shaping the future and pursuing sustained growth through empowerment has long been a guiding principle for Dubai — it is a vision we continue to follow under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We are realising this vision through cross-sector collaboration, ensuring Dubai remains the destination of choice for the most ambitious global talent,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further said: “In line with Dubai’s Affordable Housing Policy, we approved the allocation of 1.46 million square metres of land for affordable housing, enabling the development of 17,080 residential units. We are committed to offering a range of housing options and we welcome all ideas that contribute to a cohesive and prosperous society that embraces diversity — Dubai is a city for everyone.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan approved a new policy to enhance outcomes in Arabic language and Islamic studies in private schools in support of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.

“Our national identity is a source of pride, and it is vital to promote our values from the earliest stages of education. This policy is a collaborative effort involving education providers, experts, and parents to equip students with a strong foundation in these essential subjects. It presents an opportunity to strengthen the capabilities of future generations, enrich school curricula, modernise learning tools, and empower Emirati teachers,” he said.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also approved the Independent Legal consultant Project — a flexible licensing model enabling Dubai citizens to practise legal consultancy independently, without the need to establish a physical office.

He commented: “The legal profession is evolving, and we encourage Emiratis to explore the opportunities in this dynamic field. Dubai remains a hub for entrepreneurship, supporting innovative work models that promote work-life balance and enhance quality of life.”

The Executive Council meeting took place at Emirates Towers, in the presence of H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The affordable housing project is in line with the Affordable Housing Policy approved by the Council, and the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The initiative, which targets skilled professionals in Dubai, aims to develop more vibrant communities, support economic growth, create jobs, and improve access to quality housing and essential services for residents of all incomes. The first phase will develop six sites in Al Mueisim 1, Al Twar 1, Al Qusais Industrial 5, and Al Leyan 1. The new residential units will be offered at affordable rental rates, featuring thoughtfully designed, high-quality living spaces with access to key infrastructure and essential services.

The project will be overseen by the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, and implemented by the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Dubai Civil Defence, and Dubai Real Estate Corporation.

The new education policy approved at today’s meeting supports Dubai’s goal to rank among the world’s top ten cities for education quality. It focuses on effective teaching methods from early childhood to pre-primary levels, aiming to raise academic performance in Arabic language and Islamic studies. It also fosters closer collaboration between teachers and parents, recognising the role of both schools and families in strengthening students’ cultural and national identity.

The Dubai Protocol for Curriculum Enhancement and the Emirati Teacher Recruitment and Training Programme are two of the initiatives being introduced under the policy, which also comprises partnerships with universities and colleges. The policy includes a school–parent partnership programme to support curriculum development. The initiative focuses on modern learning materials that will help develop students’ critical thinking and research skills, while promoting professional development among teachers. The policy also aims to increase the number of Emirati teachers in Arabic language and Islamic studies. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will oversee the policy’s implementation in coordination with private schools across Dubai.

Under the new project, citizens will be able to independently provide legal counsel—excluding litigation—in specific legal fields. The pilot phase covers real estate and personal status law, creating opportunities for Emiratis, including academics, retirees, and those seeking remote work alternatives. Applicants must have a minimum of two years’ legal experience, pass an assessment, and complete a training programme in the relevant field. The one-year pilot will be implemented and evaluated by the Legal Affairs Department of the Government of Dubai.

