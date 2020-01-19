UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Approves DFF’s Three-year Strategic Plan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year strategic plan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has chaired the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation at the Museum of the Future.

During the meeting, His Highness approved the foundation’s three-year strategic plan, which outlines the work frames and objectives of the foundation during the next period.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that building human capital is the core of the development model set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He said, "Over the next phase, we will double our efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as declared in the 4th of January 2020 Document and this vision will be the guideline for Dubai Future Foundation over the next phase."

The Dubai Crown Prince added, "We want Dubai Future Foundation to become a global platform for spreading knowledge, leading research efforts and continue playing its role as a think-tank that supports decision making in our futuristic government."

Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation Mohammed Abdulla Al Gergawi, Minister of Community Development Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills Dr.

Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for food Security Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Sultan Al Olama, attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Roads and Transport Authority Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet Abdulla bin Touq, Director General of Dubai Municipality Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Community Development Authority Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer Adel Ahmed Al Redha and CEO of Dubai Future Foundation Khalfan Juma Belhoul.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Electricity Education Water UAE Dubai Rashid January 2020 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

1 hour ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

2 hours ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

2 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

2 hours ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.