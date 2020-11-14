UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Approves DGEP Plan To Resume Assessment

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DGEP plan to resume assessment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved the plan to resume assessments for the 2020 edition of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, DGEP. The assessments for the Program, which were earlier scheduled for February and March 2020, had been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The assessment for the categories of Leading Government Entity and the Elite Award will now take place from 27 January to 21 February 2021. Entities will be assessed according to a new assessment model.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said the new plan implements the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to accelerate Dubai’s progress by keeping pace with global changes and taking advantage of the opportunities they bring. ''The Dubai Government Excellence Program has played an instrumental role in enhancing government services over the last 23 years. Constant efforts to improve quality are key to achieving Dubai’s future aspirations,'' H.H. noted.

''I approved the 2020 assessment model, which focuses on assessing the effectiveness and efficiency of government amidst the current circumstances. I have issued directives to the Dubai Government Excellence Program to assess entities based on their performance during the pandemic and their preparedness for the next phase. The Program has played a significant role in helping government entities raise the quality of their services, and enhance efficiency and competitiveness," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"Despite the repercussions of the pandemic, government entities have maintained high levels of performance and provided services without disruption," he noted.

Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and President of the Dubai Government Excellence Program Abdulla Al Basti said the current circumstances require the government sector to display flexibility in dealing with challenges so that the continuity and quality of services can be maintained.

"Based on the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Program team has designed an exceptional assessment model for the 2020 edition. The new model encourages government entities to strengthen planning and ensure a high level of preparedness to adapt to a changing environment. This is critical to achieve the government’s objective of ensuring the happiness and satisfaction of all members of the community," Al Basti said.

The assessment model for the 2020 edition of the Program focuses on how government entities handled the pandemic, and their levels of creativity and proactivity in dealing with the impact of the crisis. It will also assess their efforts to ensure undisrupted delivery of services. In addition, the new assessment model will evaluate government entities’ ability to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and their preparedness for the post-crisis phase.

The 2020 Dubai Government Excellence Program is the first such award scheme to take into consideration the circumstances created by the pandemic in its assessment of nominees.

Dr. Hazza Al Nuaimi, Coordinator General of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, said government entities will also be evaluated for their business continuity planning, contributions to economic stimulus efforts and flexibility in dealing with the crisis. Their performance will be assessed in two phases – the period of the COVID-19 crisis and the post-crisis recovery period.

The assessment model for the 2020 edition has seven criteria: business continuity, government priorities, data and technology, leadership, health and safety, human capital and communications.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Business UAE Dubai Rashid Progress January February March 2020 All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UBG vows to continue to serve traders community

11 minutes ago

New York closes bars to head off virus resurgence ..

11 minutes ago

Bakhtawar's engagement card makes rounds on social ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan self-sufficient in COVID related material ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan exposing Indian awful face before world: ..

13 minutes ago

Iran Refutes Presence of Al-Qaeda on Its Territory ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.